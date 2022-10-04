Again, US Court Postpones Sentencing Of Fraudster Hushpuppi To Nov 7





The US Central District Court in California has again postponed the sentencing of Ramon Abbas, a Nigerian Instagram celebrity, popularly known as Hushpuppi, who has pleaded guilty to multi-million-dollar fraud charges.

Hushpuppi was apprehended in Dubai, the United Arab Emirate (UAE) in June 2020, and subsequently taken to the US, where he pleaded guilty to the charges in July 2021.

According to the notice from the US authorities, the trial judge, Otis Wright, has fixed November 7, 2022 as the date to sentence Hushpuppi.

“COUNSEL ARE NOTIFIED, the Sentencing is CONTINUED to November 7, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. as to Defendant Ramon Olorunwa Abbas,” the court’s announcement shifting the sentencing reads.

The sentence hearing was initially moved by Judge Wright from February 14 to July 11, 2022 before shifting it to September 21 and now November 7.

Hushpuppi, in July 2021, agreed to plead guilty to the multi-million-dollar fraud charges slammed against him by the American…







Source: Leadership Newspaper