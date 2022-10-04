APC Berates Benue Assembly For Voting Against LG Autonomy





The Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has described the decision by the Benue State House of Assembly to vote against Local Government Autonomy as insensitive, callous, undemocratic, and wicked.

The publicity secretary of the opposition party in the State, Daniel Ihomun, who disclosed this in a statement, accused the Benue State Government for deducting N49million from local government funds for each unit of the refurblished Hilux vans donated to local government council chairmen recently as well as the deduction of N4m per local government for the domestic security outfit, amounting to N92million per month.

He averred that for Benue State House of Assembly to vote against Local Government Autonomy, it showed the total disconnect between the lawmakers and the plight of people at the grassroots, whom they are supposed to represent.

Source: Leadership Newspaper