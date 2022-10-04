ASUU Strikes, Corruption In Education Undermining Govt Investments – Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja said corruption in education sector continues to undermine investments, while critics downplay funding by focusing only on budgetary allocations, urging a more comprehensive re-evaluation of expenditure.

The President, who declared open the 4th National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in the Public Sector at the State House, Abuja, noted that measuring financing of education sector should include total education budget of each year by both federal and state budgets and other financial commitments in their totality.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the Summit was organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Office of Secretary to Government of the Federation (OSGF) and Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Source: Leadership Newspaper