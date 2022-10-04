Buhari Appoints Umar-Sadiq As NSIA MD





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Aminu Umar-Sadiq as the new managing director/chief executive officer for the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

Apart from the new MD, two new executive directors were also appointed into the management of NSIA, according to a statement that was issued by the media aide to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Yunusa Abdullahi, on Monday night.

The appointment of the new MD followed the expiration of the tenure of the erstwhile MD, Mr. Uche Orji, whose tenure expired on September 30, 2022 after serving two five-year terms, following his appointment on October 2, 2012.

Those also appointed are Mr. Kolawole Owodunni, executive director, and Mrs. Bisi Makoju , executive director, all of the NSIA.

Section 16(3) of the NSIA establishment Act 2011 specifies that the Executive Nomination Committee (ENC) be constituted to begin the process of recruitment and selection process for the replacement of Mr….





Source: Leadership Newspaper