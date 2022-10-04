Ebonyi Gov Asked Soldiers To Flog Civil Servants For Lateness – Odinkalu





Lawyer and human rights activist, Chidi Odinkalu, has accused the Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, of instructing armed soldiers to flog civil servants in the State for reporting to work late on Tuesday.

Odinkalu, who took to his verified Twitter handle to make the revelation with a video, did not state the exact location of the incident. He, however, revealed that the incident happened when Governor Umahi went for a project inspection.

He added that the governor, who is aspiring for a seat in the Senate come 2023 to represent Ebonyi Central, allegedly supervised the flogging of the civil servants.

LEADERSHIP was unable to verify Odinkalu’s claims but a close examination of the video of the incident showed a car with an official seal and closely guarded by a armed Policeman, a development suggesting that the vehicle could be the governor’s car present when the civil servants were bing flooded one after the other.

Odinkalu wrote: "So, today in Ebonyi, @GovDaveUmahi went for a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper