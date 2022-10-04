



President of the fast growing electronic sports, Nigeria Esports Federation of Nigeria (NEF), Mr Clinton Ayuk Agbor has assured the players of the sport in the country of a brighter future as the electronic game flows through a fast developing lane.

Agbor, in a statement signed by the director media and publicity of the Federation, Ben Nwachukwu, said the federation is working hard to ensure that Nigeria is ranked among the best in the world.

“The future is brighter for Nigerian esports players across the country. This is because the Nigeria Esports Federation is set to submit names for athletes that will represent the county in both club side and national team competitions respectively in the 2023 FIFAe competition.”

Agbor who disclosed this in Abuja said the final draws for the team and individual players have till the end of December to submit the names of athletes for each participating country in the FIFAe.

He added that the esports league body will soon commence a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper