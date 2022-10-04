ICPC Honours Policeman Who Rejected $200,000 Bribe From Robbers





The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), has honoured a serving policeman, CSP Daniel Itse Amah, with the 2022 Public Service Integrity Award.

This was part of the activities at the 4th National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in the public sector organised by the ICPC which held in Abuja on Tuesday.

ICPC chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, said CSP Amah (former SP Amah) was given the award because he rejected a $200,000 bribe to “kill a robbery case”.

Amah is currently serving as a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Bompai Police Station in Nasarawa local government area of Kano State.

CSP Daniel Itse Amah is an indigene of Jos East, Plateau State, who joined the Nigerian Police Force as a Cadet Inspector in 2002.

The ICPC said: “on 24th April 2022, a matter was reported to him that a suspect, one Mr. Ali Zaki convinced Bureau De Change Operators that he has $750,000 which he could sell to them at the rate of N430 to give him the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper