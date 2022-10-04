JUST-IN: 9 Family Members Die Mysteriously In Kogi





Barely 24 hours after the death of four family members from suspected food poisoning in Mopa, Mopamuro local government area of Kogi State, tragedy befell another family of nine persons, who all died mysteriously in Nagazi area, Adavi local government area of the State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident in Nagazi saw five members of the family dying on the spot while four others were rushed to the hospital.

It was further gathered that the remaining four family members later died at an undisclosed hospital in the area.

According to a family source, who pleaded anonymity, he said the father of the deceased victims has been arrested while the mother was still receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

He explained that they were yet to know the actual cause of the death of the nine persons as food poisoning was being suspected.

The incident happened on Monday evening with five of them dying in quick succession on the spot.

The news of the incident which spread in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper