JUST-IN: PDP BoT Meets Wike Over Party’s Crisis





Members of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have arrived Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Tuesday afternoon, for a scheduled meeting with Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

The BoT members led by the organ’s acting chairman and former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, arrived the Rivers State Government House, venue of the meeting at about 2:00pm and went straight into a closed-door meeting with Wike.

Some top PDP members in the state, who are still loyal to the governor, including a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Prince Chibudom Nwuche, elder statesman, Chief Ferdinand Anabraba and PDP chairman in the state, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, were seen at the venue of the meeting.

LEADERSHIP gathered that journalists will be briefed at the end of the meeting, which was ongoing at press time.

Details Later…





Source: Leadership Newspaper