PDP Crisis: BoT, Wike’s Meeting Inconclusive





In an attempt to find a lasting solution to the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), members of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), on Tuesday, met with Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Speaking after the closed door meeting with the governor, BoT acting chairman and former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, said although the meeting was fruitful, it was not conclusive.

Wabara said: “We have been robbing minds for the past four hours with His Excellency, the performing governor of Rivers State, Mr. Project. This meeting took about four hours. We have not concluded.

“You know to make peace takes some time. But, I think we are at it. We are better informed. Every coin has two sides. We have been briefed by His Excellency. We are going back to Abuja to digest all that we have gathered.

“It has been a very fruitful but one thing we must understand is that this family still remains one under one umbrella called PDP and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper