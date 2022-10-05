A Call For Peaceful, Corruption-free Nigeria





Nigeria got its independence in 1960 and became a Republic in 1963. Nigeria is a country with different cultures. That explains why we have different cultural events in the country. For example, the Calabar carnival, Ijaw festival and many more. We also have different languages and 774 local government areas.

Nigeria is seen as the Giant of Africa but can we still say that we are the Giant of Africa where there is no love and religious tolerance? We are no longer allowed into some countries. Nigeria is now seen as a lawless country where fear and self-interest have become common among the people. They do whatever is profitable to them. The country is also facing problem of unemployment and economic instability.

A house divided against itself cannot stand. Nigerians are migrating all around the world due to what is happening in our country. If we come together as one, we can bring Nigeria back to the era when the country was peaceful. We must come together and stand for the growth …





Source: Leadership Newspaper