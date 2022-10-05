Authentic National Honours’ List Out Soon – Federal Govt





Minister of special duties, Senator George Akume has assured that the authentic national honour awardees’ list would soon be made public, saying his ministry has not released any list yet.

Akume spoke to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that a list of awardees has been circulating in the media in the last few days, however, when asked about the list in circulation, the minister said, “We did not release any list”.

Also asked when the authentic national honors list would be released, he replied, “soon”.

There had been reports of a possible adjustment of the list already in circulation because of inconsistencies, errors, and the absence of notable names.

The list showed that a total of 437 persons were nominated to receive various national honours that are due to be presented by the president on October 11 in Abuja.





Source: Leadership Newspaper