BREAKING: Remaining 23 Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers Released 6 Months After





All the remaining 23 abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers have been released by terrorists six months after they were kidnapped on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Their release was facilitated by a Seven-man Presidential Committee assembled by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor.

In a statement sent to LEADERSHIP by the Secretary, Chief of Defense Staff Action Committee (CDSAC), Prof. Usman Yusuf, on Wednesday afternoon, he said: “I am pleased to announce to the nation and the world that at 1600Hrs. (4:00pm) today, Wednesday 5-10-2022, the seven-man Presidential Committee assembled by the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General L E O Irabor, secured the release and took custody of all the 23 remaining passengers held hostage by Boko Haram Terrorists following the attack on the Abuja to Kaduna train on 28-3-2022.

“The nation owes a debt of gratitude to the Nigerian Military under the leadership of the CDS who conceived and guided the operation from start to finish. All…





Source: Leadership Newspaper