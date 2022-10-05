Buhari Presents N19.76trn 2023 Budget To NASS Friday





President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday, present the N19.76 trillion 2023 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly.

Buhari in a letter which was read by the Senate President Ahmad Lawan at plenary, said the budget stands at N19.76 trillion. It will be the last budget to be presented by Buhari as his tenure elapses.

Lawan also announced that Buhari will appear personally to address the joint session of the parliamentarians as against the earlier fears that there might be no space to accommodate the session due to the ongoing renovation.

Ahead of Friday’s budget event, security in and around the National Assembly was expected to be tightened.





Source: Leadership Newspaper