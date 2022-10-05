Greater Abuja Water Project Will Provide Water For 1.5m Residents – FCTA





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that the Greater Abuja Water Supply Project, when completed will provide water for about 1.5 million residents

and reticulate clean and safe drinking water to FCT residents.

The Director, Information and Communication, FCTA, Muhammad Sule, made this known during a meeting with the Abuja Editors Forum in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that by embarking on the Greater Abuja Water Supply Project, the government intends to tackle the perennial shortage of potable water supply in some parts of Abuja.

He said that this ambitious project is expected to provide potable water supply to 50 Districts of the Federal Capital City, covering about 1.5 million residents, who are hitherto, depending on other sources of water that may not be hygienic and safe for use.

“Specifically, this Water Project is expected to provide potable water to about 50 Estates and Mass Housing schemes around the Phases III & IV of the City. You may…





Source: Leadership Newspaper