Multichoice Spent N4.7bn On BBNaija 7, Says CEO





The Chief Executive Officer of Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, has stated that the just-concluded reality TV show, Big Brother Naija 7, gulped N4.7billion in production cost.

He also revealed that more than a billion votes were recorded for the show.

Speaking during the prize presentation ceremony held at the grounds of Big Brother Naija House, Mr Ugbe, who congratulated the winner and presented the prizes to her, said that the seventh edition tagged ‘Level Up’ was indeed a success and it lived up to the expectation and entertained the viewers.

“I am glad to present the winner of this edition, Phyna, to you and I congratulate her for becoming our new Ambassador. The show was entertaining as the viewers can testify. It held everyone to the edge of their seat.

“The Big Brother Naija show has helped create employment for over 10 thousand Nigerians with a total cost of production worth N4.7 billion and over a billion in votes were generated all through the show,” he said.

The…





Source: Leadership Newspaper