Nigeria At 62: Osinbajo Group Tasks Nasarawa Students On Patriotism, Loyalty





A group loyal to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation (OGO), has called on younger Nigerians, particularly students, to keep the faith in the future of Nigeria by embracing the virtues of patriotism and loyalty.

National Convener of the group, Mr. Sylvanus Foluso Ojo, gave the charge on Wednesday while addressing students of Government Secondary School, Gurku Mararaba in Nasarawa State.

The OGO was in the school to interact with the students towards inspiring them on patriotism and loyalty as part of Nigeria’s 62nd Independence anniversary.

Ojo noted that the greatness of Nigeria will be realised only when the citizens do not stand aloof from contributing their quotas to the development of the nation.

“All other developed countries of the world have had their fair share of developmental challenges which our nation is faced with today. If their citizens stood aloof or had lost faith in their countries, there would have been no one to build these…





Source: Leadership Newspaper