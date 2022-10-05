Presidency Denies Peter Obi’s ‘Silent Arrest’ Accusation





Accusations made earlier Wednesday on social media by presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, that some of his supporters, known as “Obidients”, have been “silently arrested” are without foundation or fact, says the Presidency.

A source in the State House, Aso Rock Villa, who spoke under condition of anonymity said both the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Department of State Services (DSS) have officially confirmed that no arrests whatsoever – neither “silent arrests”, nor for that matter “open arrests” – have been made of any of Mr. Obi’s supporters.

“The democratic process in Nigeria is free and fair and all candidates – whether those from the established parties or minor ones – have the absolute constitutional and God-given right to campaign openly and without hindrance,” said the source.

“What is also the case is that anyone who breaks the law – whether they are a supporter of the government party or opposition – must be held to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper