War Should Never Be An Option – Liberian VP Howard-Taylor

She stated this at the ground breaking ceremony of the Armed Forces PTSD Centre in Abuja.

Howard-Taylor who recounted Liberia’s ordeals in its civil war and Nigeria’s contribution to stabilize the country said war should never be an option despite grievances.

She hoped that the PTSD centre, becomes a centre for all of Africa and ‘will provide a safe place for armed forces to get the care that they need so that they can return the local state to their families’.

“Let me briefly touch on the story of the Nigerian soldiers who participated in international peacekeeping in Liberia. Of which our honoured general was among. I am glad that this subject is now one for the history lesson and carries it with a simple truism that no matter what, war should never be an option for change in national leadership or change, we say no to war.”

She said the war started as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper