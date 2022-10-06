Assets’ Sale: Rivers Govt Withdraws Criminal Charges Against Amaechi, Cole





The Rivers State government has withdrawn the criminal charges it filed against the immediate-past Minister of Transportation and former governor of the State, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Architect Tonye Cole.

The state government, through the office of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, had on June 10, 2022, filed criminal charges against the duo before a Rivers State High Court, over alleged misuse of N96billion proceeds, which accrued from the sale of state’s assets.

Some of the state assets included Omoku Gas Turbine, Afam Gas Turbine, Trans Amadi Gas Turbine, Eleme Gas Turbine, Olympia Hotel and the award of contract for the execution of Monorail project.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the suit, which was before Hon. Justice Okogbule Gbasam, was withdrawn since on September 22, 2022.

Confirming the development, APC governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, said the charges were…





Source: Leadership Newspaper