Fayemi Unveils 30years Development Plans For Ekiti State





With barely two weeks to the end of the present administration, the governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has unveiled a 30-year development plan for Ekiti state, to have a continuity in governance that would better the lives of the people.

The governor made this known yesterday at the 3rd Interactive Session between Ekiti state government and its development partners in Nigeria organised in Abuja to unveil a 30-year development plan by the government for the people of Ekiti state.

Fayemi said as a government, their administration will continue to work out modalities and evolve new ways of making life better for the Ekiti people, despite the little resources available to the State.

He said that the meeting was also to update the development partners about their collective progress in the state; to acknowledge and appreciate their support for the government and people of Ekiti state and; to introduce the governor-elect to them, with whom they will be dealing with going…





Source: Leadership Newspaper