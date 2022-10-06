Greater Abuja Water Will Provide Water For 1.5m Residents – FCTA





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said the Greater Abuja Water Supply Project, when completed will provide water for about 1.5 million residents.

The director, information and communication, FCT, Muhammad Sule, made this known during a meeting with the Abuja Editors Forum in Abuja yesterday. He said that by embarking on the Greater Abuja Water Supply Project, the government intends to tackle the perennial shortage of potable water supply in some parts of the 250 square kilometers of the FCC, Abuja.

He said this ambitious project is expected to provide potable water supply to 50 districts of the FCC, covering about 1.5 million residents, who are hitherto, depending on other sources of water that may not be hygienic and safe for use.

“Specifically, this Water Project is expected to provide potable water to about 50 Estates and Mass Housing schemes around the Phases III & IV of the City. You may wish to recall that a few months ago, the nation was faced with…





Source: Leadership Newspaper