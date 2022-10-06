JUST-IN: After 12-day Sojourn In London, Tinubu Returns To Nigeria





Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Thursday evening, returned to the country after spending about two weeks in the United Kingdom.

Tinubu had jetted out of Nigeria to the United Kingdom, sparking speculations that trip may not be unconnected with a severe health condition, especially when he was conspicuously absent at the signing of Peace Accord by all the presidential candidates and their political parties.

But last Sunday, he had taken to the social media space to certify himself medically fit by releasing video of him at a gym.

In a short video he posted, Tinubu was seen riding a stationary bike at a gym, saying contrary to rumours that he is down in health, he was strong, hail and hearty.

In the video which he posted on his verified Twitter handle, Tinubu also left a short message, saying, “Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign. Well… Nope.

“This is the reality: I am…





Source: Leadership Newspaper