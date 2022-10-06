Kogi Vigilantes Invade Dangote Cement Plant, Shoot Workers





No fewer than seven staff of Dangote Cement Company Obajana in Kogi State have been shot and several others injured as armed members of Kogi State Vigilante Service stormed the cement factory yesterday.

It was gathered that they were there to enforce the order of the state governor, Yahaya Bello.

A statement from Dangote Group’s Corporate Communications Department stated that the vigilantes group was led by the state director-general of Lands, Nasir Ochi, security adviser to the governor, Com. Jerry Omodara (rtd) and other top officials of Kogi State government.

The vigilante group members were said to be wielding arms of different kinds including local and assorted rifles as residents and passersby scamper for safety. As at the time of filing this report some seven staff members of the cement company were being attended to at the hospitals over the gunshot wounds inflicted on them.

While speaking with newsmen, the spokesman of the Oyo Mining host community, Mr David Oloruntoba…





Source: Leadership Newspaper