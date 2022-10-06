Lokoja Stool: Gov Bello Urges Interested Parties To Calm Down





Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has urged all interested parties to the traditional stool of Maigari of Lokoja, to exercise patience as his administration would only do things in accordance with the laws of chieftaincy in the State and Nigeria.

The governor said by law, any vacant chieftaincy position through death is supposed to have a mourning period of three months and that his administration would respect that provision of the law.

Bello was speaking in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital city, at the seventh day fidda’u prayer conducted for the peaceful repose of the soul of late Maigari of Lokoja, Alhaji Muhammadu Kabir Maikarfi III.

Governor Bello, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Abdulsalam Ozigi Deedat, enjoined those already jostling for the position to calm down and allow necessary consultations and due process to be observed.

In his words, “As a government, we would implore all that are already jostling…





Source: Leadership Newspaper