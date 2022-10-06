Osun 2022: Oyetola Appeals Nullification Of His Candidacy





Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has appealed the Federal High Court judgement that nullified his nomination as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the July 16, 2022 governorship election in the state.

This is as the governor and his deputy have also filed an application before the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking to stay execution of the court judgment pending the final determination of the appeal.

Justice Emeka Nwite of the FHC, Abuja, had while delivering ruling in the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, invalidated the candidacy of Oyetola and his deputy, Benedict Alabi, on the grounds that Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, who submitted their names to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) violated the provisions of Section 183 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Section 82(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Oyetola and Alabi in an appeal filed by the APC through their counsel, Dr. Abiodun Layonu (SAN) and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper