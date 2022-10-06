The Grand Lady Of Old Grandma School





Universal folklore tends to cast their type in dim tabloid lights. Hence, the pejorative — “old wives’ tale”. Just to perhaps insinuate the proclivity of old womenfolk for a whole lot of apocryphal legends, passed down by ancestors, some of which appear to be calculated to pacify cranky kids and are, in turn, expected to be transmitted to the next generation in, well, the service and nourishing of superstition.

But from Chief (Mrs.) Jadesola Ibidapo we learnt an entirely different ethic: the evangelism of “iwa” (Yoruba for virtue) and “suru” (Job-like patience). There is no stone, she would often philosophize, that patience cannot cook into an edible. Her sagacity was not only to be measured from the thought behind that metaphor, but also in the manner of expression: a certain knowing chuckle.

According to the one we all came to fondly address as “Grandma”, trouble increasingly afflicts marriages today and the community is broken only because of the deficit of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper