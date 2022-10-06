Ukraine Joins Spain, Portugal’s 2030 World Cup Bid





War-torn Ukraine has joined Spain and Portugal in their bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said on Wednesday.

The new partnership was confirmed during a news conference at the Swiss headquarters of UEFA, European soccer’s governing body.

“Now it’s not an Iberian bid but a European bid,” Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales said from UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. “We’ve taken a step forward today.”

Portugal’s FA president Fernando Gomes said: “It’s an honour to include Ukraine in our bid. The two federations have informed UEFA of their intention , who have given them their full support.

“It’s a logical and natural decision. We’ve had the unconditional support of UEFA. Ukraine cannot disappear from our minds once the war is over. We have to give them hope.”

In a statement, the FPF said that the terms of Ukraine joining the candidacy would be defined in due…





Source: Leadership Newspaper