US, Rotary Asokoro Partner To Train Youths On Becoming Peace Ambassadors

President of Rotary Club of Asokoro, Ebele Ezezue-Israel who made this known yesterday at the flag off of the program, tagged; Rotary Football for Peace in Abuja, said that participants of the program cut across the 36 States of Nigeria.

She said that the program has the aim of bringing peace, hope, and oneness to Nigerians, urging Nigerians to unite as one to make the country a better place to live in.

Mr. Irfan Saeed from the US Department of State, Washington, DC, explained that the program which has been three years in the making is the first program that the US Department of State is trying to do all over the world.

"In the last couple of years, we have seen a lot of people affected by COVID-19 and not been able to be together. So, this is one of the opportunities we…





Source: Leadership Newspaper