World Teachers’ Day: ASUSS Laments Killing, Abduction Of Teachers In Kaduna





BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN AND NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) Kaduna State chapter, has lamented the killing of over 10 teachers and kidnapping of more than 50 others across the 23 local government areas of the State from January till date.

This is even as the Union called on Governor Nasir el-Rufai to use every means possible to help see to the rescue of the teachers and other kidnap victims that are still in captivity.

The State chairman of ASUSS, Comrade Ishaya Dauda, made the disclosure and appeal at a world press conference in Kaduna as part of activities to commemorate the 2022 World Teachers’ Day with the theme; “The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers” on Wednesday.

According to Dauda, “more than 10 secondary school teachers were killed and over 50 others abducted from January 2022 till date in Kaduna and the abducted tecahers are still in captivity.”

He lamented that there is no any organization that has not been affected…





Source: Leadership Newspaper