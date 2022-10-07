2023: You Are No Match For Tinubu, Others, Fani-Kayode Tells Peter Obi





The Director of New Media for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has described the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as no match for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other candidates.

He also described Obi as a mannerless, charlatan and a modern-day walking disaster.

Fani-Kayode in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle berated Obi, saying he cannot secure more than 4th position in the 2023 presidential election.

Fani-Kayode said that no presidential candidate worth his salt will ever directly join issues with the former Anambra State governor because he is far too low down the ladder.

He added that to add Obi to the list of presidential candidates in a public debate or discussion would be a grave insult.

Obi had said he would only respond to comments about him made directly by his opponents and not their spokespersons or aides.

The former Minister…





Source: Leadership Newspaper