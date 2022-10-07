Benzema Deserves Ballon d’Or, Says Mane





Bayern Munich star, Sadio Mane, says Karim Benzema “easily deserves” to win the Ballon d’Or after he led Real Madrid to a La Liga and Champions League double earlier this year. The results of the Ballon d’Or will be based on results from a season rather than a calendar year for the first time in the history of the award. The winner will be announced on October 17 at a ceremony in Paris.

Benzema was the top goalscorer in La Liga last season with 27 goals from 32 games and registered a goal or assist every 89 minutes in the Champions League, which included stunning hat-tricks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

In August, he became Real Madrid’s second-highest all-time goalscorer when he netted his 324th goal to surpass Raul.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo has more with 450 goals during his time with the Spanish giants.

“Honestly, I think that Karim deserves the Ballon d’Or this year,” said Mane when asked about who should win the award.

“He has had a great, great…





Source: Leadership Newspaper