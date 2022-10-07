Borno Seeks EU Intervention Over 90,000 Repentant Terrorists, Others





Borno State government has appealed to the European Union (EU) to consider a second phase of its intervention programmes in the State, to tackle the challenges of the over 90,000 surrendered Boko Haram terrorists and families that have overstretched the capacity of the State government.

The State government while thanking the EU and all the implementing partners for their immense contribution to the state’s post-insurgency recovery effort that cuts across several sectors of development, noted that EU’s embarking on second phase of intervention following the closure of the first phase, will also handle the challenges affecting resettled communities.

The State’s Commissioner of Information, Hon. Babakura Abba-Jatau, made the appeal on Friday in Maiduguri, during the closure and learning workshop which signalled the end of the implementation of the Phase 1 of Borno Package funded by the EU and implemented by partners, where the various partners presented their scorecards in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper