Civil Service Week: Minister Honours 18 Workers, Lauds Efforts To Nation Building

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has lauded the contributions of the civil service towards nation building and national development.

He gave the commendation when he joined the staff of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to mark the 2022 Nigerian Civil Service Week celebration in Abuja.

Dare, who conferred awards on 18 staff of the Ministry for their outstanding performances, charged the staff of the Ministry to continue to align themselves with the present administration’s mandate to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to institutionalise performance management system and ensure efficient service delivery in the conduct of government business.

“Performance Management Service allows a mechanism for tracking the productivity of employees consistently and measurably which in establishment, ensures that employees and departments across the organizations are working effectively towards achieving…





Source: Leadership Newspaper