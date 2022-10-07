Fani-Kayode Withdraws Attempted Murder Suit Against Ex-wife





Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja, has dismissed an alleged attempted murder suit brought by a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, against his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu.

The court dismissed the suit following its withdrawal by the former minister.

Yesterday’s proceedings was slated for arraignment but prosecution counsel, Mr John Ijagbemi, told Justice Ekwo, that he had the instructions of the inspector-general of police to discontinue with the matter.

“The matter was slated for re-arraignment of the defendants today.

“However, we want to plead to your lordship for the withdrawal of the case,” he said.

Ijagbemi informed the court that the Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police was in receipt of a letter from the nominal complainant (Fani-Kayode) about his intention to withdraw the case.

He said the withdrawal of the charge was provided for in Section 108 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

Source: Leadership Newspaper