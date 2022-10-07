Human Trafficking Will Soon End In FCT – Okah-Donli





Former Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Dame Julie Okah-Donli, has said that with the level of awareness campaigns going on in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), human trafficking and human rights abuses will soon be a thing of the past.

Okah-Donli stated this when Media Coalition & Awareness to Halt Trafficking (MeCAHT) visited her office alongside Keti Community Women, who were empowered to work against human trafficking, human rights abuses and to know more about human hygiene.

“With the level of awareness going on in the FCT through the support of MeCAHT and other organizations, human trafficking will Sinn be a thing of the past in the FCT.

“This is advocacy and empowerment at the same time. With such initiatives, human trafficking will be a think for the past,” Okah-Donli said.

Julie who advised the women to ensure they take any issue of trafficking to NAPTIP, also said that both boys and girls suffer rape,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper