I Was Elected To Help PDP Win, Not To Steal – Ayu





National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, on Friday, said he was elected to restore the party to power, and not to loot or mismanage party funds.

This is Ayu’s first public reaction to allegations of bribe-taking and looting of party funds against him and some members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

According to a statement by his special adviser on Media and Communications, Simon Imobo-Tswam, the PDP national chairman stated this when he hosted the Forum of Elected Ex-Officio Members of the party who paid him a solidarity visit at the Wadata Plaza national headquarters of the party in Abuja.

He also disclosed that Ayu has instructed the Finance Department of the PDP to maintain an update of the party’s incomes and expenditures account for presentation to the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at the first-year anniversary of the present NWC in December this year.

Source: Leadership Newspaper