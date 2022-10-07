Kogi Flood: Natasha Donates Life Jackets To Victims





As part of collaborative efforts to manage the devastating flood ravaging Kogi State capital, Lokoja, Ganaja village in Ajaokuta local government area of the State and other communities, Chief Barr. Natasha Hadiza Akpoti-Uduaghan has donated some life-saving kits to the Flood Management Committee through the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Ganaja and the chairman, Flying Boat Association of the affected areas.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Kogi Central in the 2023 elections, expressed dissatisfaction with the way and manner through which the disaster was being managed.

She sympathised with the flood victims and families of those who have lost their lives in the unfortunate natural disaster that has kept several houses under the water.

Presenting the items which included sleeveless inflatable Jackets, the Director-General of the Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Campaign Organization, Hon. Abdulrahaman Badamasi, commended the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper