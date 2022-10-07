Nigeria Needs Robots, Drones, e-mobility In Rural Areas – NADDC DG





The Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, has called for the introduction of advanced internet enabled technology to all rural areas in Nigeria.

A statement from the Council on Friday in Abuja, said that Aliyu made the call while speaking at the Nigerian-Korean Business Summit on Wednesday in Seoul, South Korea.

According to the NADDC DG, who spoke on the theme: ‘Advanced Technology for a New Nigerian Human Experience’, drones should be deployed for logistics and healthcare, including 100% renewable energy mini-grids, satellite connected educational networks.

Aliyu said: “A majority of our people still live in rural areas and that through decentralized development their lives can be enhanced right where they are so that there is no need for them to migrate to the cities.

“Actually, I believe there is a need to introduce super advanced internet enabled technology to all our rural areas, drones for logistics and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper