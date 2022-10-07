Strike: ASUU Vs The Nigerian People And Ethics





Let me start by emphasizing that I am a bonafide member of ASUU and by virtue of academic freedom entitled to my opinion. Therefore read my write up to the end, then you can crucify me if you like.

ASUU needs to concentrate on welfare and channel other grievances to existing institutions.

True, that the welfare of teachers must be improved for the good of the student and quality of research output, but, like foreign sanctions, it is only the innocents that suffer from the fallout of strikes. If strikes worked as a strategy twenty five years ago leading to establishment of Education Trust Fund, it is absurd to imagine that in the face of tremendous advancement in establishing institutions and mechanisms that could address and resolve such grievances, strike is still considered as an option.

Twenty five years ago there was no Tetfund with sustainable cash flow to address strictly such matters, no National Assembly to ensure appropriation of necessary funds for periodic revitalization…





Source: Leadership Newspaper