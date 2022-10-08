2023: Tinubu-Shettima Ticket Only Option For Nigerians – Group





A support group, the Tinubu for President Action Group (T4PAG), has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket as the only viable choice for Nigerians.

T4PAG recently confirmed the appointment of Hon. Olajumoke Ogunyemi as its coordinator for Lagos State.

Chairman and convener of the T4PAG, Prince ‘Lanre Adegun, while speaking to journalists after the inauguration of the Lagos State chapter executives, said the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu/Senator Kashim Shettima ticket is the only marketable pair for the country, going by their individual track records.

According to Adegun, if Nigerians indeed wish the country to come out of the woods, overcome insecurity, insurgency, poverty and marginalization among other prevailing complications, the only choice to elect as president in the next elections is Asiwaju Tinubu.

Source: Leadership Newspaper