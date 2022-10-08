Cultural Ambassador Offers Succour To Late Fatai Rolling Dollars Family





Yoruba Cultural Ambassador and filmmaker, Alfred Dotun Taylor has offered succour to the late Agidigbo musician Fatai Rolling Dollar’s family.

At the Olojo Festival in Ile Ife, Osun State, Taylor announced his intention to sponsor the education of the late musician’s son, Jamiu Olagunju as well as his budding musical career. Post the death of her husband, life has been hard for his widow Zainab Olagunju and his second wife. Zainab had to take on the job of a LASTMA sweeper after her ‘drinks’ shop was demolished.

Speaking of his decision, Taylor said, “In my journey as a filmmaker, historian and broadcaster, fate brought me together with Fatai Olling Dollar and we had a wonderful time of friendship regardless of the age difference. The things I learnt from him as a friend, which opened me up to having a good rapport with his family. The delightful time I spent around Fatai Rolling Dollar, measuring his immense impact in my life and career is why I decided to adopt Jamiu…





Source: Leadership Newspaper