Finally, Davido Set To Marry Chioma, Announces Wedding Date





Finally, Davido Set To Marry Chioma, Announces Wedding DateMusic star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has finally announced his wedding to his lover and mother of his son, Chioma Rowland a.k.a Chefchi

This is coming months after the duo, who had severed relationship as a result of Davido’s dalliance with another woman and his ‘Baby Mamas’, reconciled recently.

According to the singer in a video on social media, the wedding will hold in 2023.

In the visual, Davido and Chioma visited Nigerian UK-based pastor and social media sensation, Tobi Adegboyega and after exchanging pleasantries, the clergy described Chioma as “our wife, real wife”.

It was gathered that Pastor Tobi, founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, a Pentecostal Church based in London, England, gave a brand new expensive hand bag to Chioma during their visit as Davido eulogised him, saying; “My pastor”.





Source: Leadership Newspaper