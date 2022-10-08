Floods: Buhari Meets Govs, Pledges Intervention





Governors under the auspices of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have been encouraged to meet with the Minister of Water Resources, who has “worked hard on dams and water resources in the country,” to fashion out solutions, and then escalate their conclusions to the Federal Government, in order to alleviate the plight of people currently being ravaged by floods around the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari gave the counsel at State House, Abuja, Friday, while playing host to the outgoing chairman of NGF, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, the incoming interim chairman of the Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, and the interim deputy chairman, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the governors had told the President that lives have been lost, homes and farmlands washed away in States like Kogi, Yobe, Jigawa, and many others, and asked for Federal Government’s intervention in terms of special…





Source: Leadership Newspaper