MONEY MATTERS: Investing In Garlic Farming





Garlic with botanical name, Allium sativum is a popular species of bulbous flowering plant in the genus Allium with several natural medicinal values and used worldwide as spice.

It can be grown massively and mostly in northern states of Zamfara, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kaduna and Bauchi. Although garlic is used across the length and breadth of Nigeria and readily available in street markets but not many know that they can make fortunes from farming it.

Garlic farming is highly lucrative even when planting using local agronomical methods, investors can be sure of good returns as 1kg goes between N3, 500 to N6, 000.

Moreso, anyone can grow it so long one follows its do’s and don’ts. Garlic is best planted after separating cloves from bulbs and later planted by inserting or pushing the cloves(small divisions that make a bulb) into the soil and thrives best with lower temperatures.

Harvest

Garlic is ready to be harvested within planting interval of 3-4 months and once…





Source: Leadership Newspaper