NIMASA Begins Probe Into NSDP Cadets Protest In Philippines 





The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), on Saturday, said the agency will embark on a fact-finding mission to the Philippines to engage the school where its Cadets of the National Seafarers Development Program (NSDP) are studying, over their grievances that led to the protest in the Asian country, which was captured in a viral video.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, the agency’s management said the issue surrounding the griviances of the cadets would be tackled from an informed position, as the matter far predated the current administration.

According to the agency, it has received Ministerial approval for an assessment visit this October to ascertain, first-hand, the issues and to fully and finally address them.

The statement signed by the NIMASA Management, reads, “We wish to let the public know that we are monitoring the unfortunate development in the Philippines involving NIMASA NSDP 2013 cadets, as seen in a recent online video….





Source: Leadership Newspaper