Prophetess Rose Feeds 5,000 Widows, Urges Support For Poor Nigerians





It was a moment of happiness, excitement and day to be remembered for widows and thousands of less-privileged Nigerians as renowned Prophetess, Rose Kelvin, rekindled their hope with her resources.

“We should look out for the poor,” Kelvin said while feting thousands of people with food items as well as financial support.

In a video, (https://youtu.be/-s9Y80IWF3o) making the rounds on the internet, the prophetess noted that nothing less than 5,000 widows and the needy were supported, adding that that’s her own way of celebrating Nigeria’s 62nd independence anniversary.

Recall that her ministry had started the programme in the past three years with the aim of providing succour for Nigerians.

Kelvin said: “I think it is time to ponder if we have gained freedom. If God has launched you into financial freedom and you are privileged and you enjoy financial freedom, why don’t you reach out to others?”

She noted that it was painful that so many people are still living in poverty,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper