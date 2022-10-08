Rural Farmers Will Mobilise 15m Voters For Asiwaju/Shettima – Campaign Council





The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has said that farmers across the 36 states of the federation have set in motion, modalities to mobilse millions of voters for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Secretary of Agriculture and Commodity of the council, Retson Tedheke, who is also the national convener of Asiwaju’s Farmers Forum and national coordinator of Nigerian Farmers Group and Cooperative Society (NFGCS) disclosed this yesterday during an interactive session with some journalists in Abuja ahead of its official inauguration on Monday.

Speaking during the session, Retson displayed a diary containing names and contacts of eleven thousand registered farmers under the Asiwaju Farmers Forum from the six geo-political zones in the country, which according to him will serve as lead mobilisers in their various states, zones, local government, and wards.

He explained that the lead mobilisers were expected “to mobilise at least twenty…





Source: Leadership Newspaper