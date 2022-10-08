Saving Money By Leveraging Your 3rd Party Insurance For Vehicle Repairs





With N5,000 annual motor insurance premium, a motorist can actually claim N1million third party damages.

Third Party motor insurance covers the insured’s liability for death/injury to Third Party and loss or damage to the third-party property in the event of vehicular accidents.

While it is one of the compulsory insurance policies in Nigeria, it is the legal minimum level of motor insurance cover any motor vehicle owner plying the Nigerian roads is required to have by law.

Investigation shows that the policy takes care of the damage caused by the insured to the Third Party’s property or vehicle, as well as the Third Party’s medical expenses (if any) in the event of an accident, when the policyholder is at fault.

To this end, it covers accidental damage to the property or vehicle of a Third Party of up to N1million as this form of insurance is expected to reduce dispute on who bears repair costs at the scene of accident between two or more vehicle drivers.

Source: Leadership Newspaper