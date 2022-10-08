Yobe North: Lawan Denies Plan To Appeal Court Verdict On Machina





The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has denied media report (not LEADERSHIP) suggesting that he has changed his mind on his promise not to appeal the court judgement on the right candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North senatorial district of Yobe State in the 2023 elections.

Lawan, in a statement signed by his media adviser, Ola Awoniyi, and sent to LEADERSHIP on Saturday, described the report credited to an online newspaper as “utter falsehood”.

The Senate President, who currently represents Yobe North in the Senate, restated that he has no intention to appeal against the court judgement of Wednesday, September 28, 2022 delivered by a Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, Yobe State, which recognised Bashir Sheriff Machina as the duly elected APC candidate for Yobe North.

According to the statement, Lawan, however, noted that if anybody is dissatisfied with the court verdict and decides to challenge it, it has nothing to do with him.

“We have seen…





Source: Leadership Newspaper